The St. Martinville City Council unanimously voted to institute a permitting process for gas utility work being conducted within city limits during Monday’s meeting.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette said the city was currently the only one in the state of Louisiana that did not require a city permit for gas line repairs.
Fontenette said that after speaking to representatives with Centerpoint Energy, the company will designate future work into two steps where one crew fixes a gas line and the next crew will do the necessary road repair to finish the work.
“We’ll give them 45 days to repair the road, and at the end of that we’ll have an inspector go out and make sure the road is repaired correctly,” Fontenette said.
Mayor Jason Willis said the permitting process would allow the city to keep better track of the work that is happening in St. Martinville.
“We can keep track of the work wih this,” Willis said. “Right now we have no idea where they are doing work until someone calls in and reports it. This permit process will help a lot and keep them honest.”
Fontenette said Centerpoint employees are currently busy on Louisiana 31, where they are lowering gas lines in order to make way of a resurfacing project that will be done on the highway in the near future.
“You will be seeing them there a lot,” she said.
The council unanimously passed the resolution.
In other business, the council voted to pass a resolution enforcing citations for businesses in the city that are delinquent on their occupational license fees at the meeting.
Willis said there were several businesses that have not paid the necessary license fees, and the resolution would authorize the city to enforce those fines.
Fontenette said the St. Martinville Police Department enforces the citations, and the fees would be based on the cost of the occupational fee coupled with the amount of time they have not paid the fee.
“We love our businesses, but they have to follow the rules,” Councilman Mike Fuselier said.