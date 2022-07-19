Purchase Access

The St. Martinville City Council unanimously voted to institute a permitting process for gas utility work being conducted within city limits during Monday’s meeting.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette said the city was currently the only one in the state of Louisiana that did not require a city permit for gas line repairs.