Funding to repair the Vida Shaw bridge was once again postponed during Wednesday's parish council meeting.

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish Council voted to approve funding for the creation of an evacuation center in Iberia Parish during Wednesday’s meeting.

Parish President Larry Richard said $2.7 million from parish coffers will be used to match a $13 million state grant for the creation of the facility that will be located at the Acadiana Fairgrounds.



