Mayor Freddie DeCourt introduced an application for a state grant that could increase blighted property demolitions at Tuesday's meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council voted to adopt the approval of the citizen participation plan for a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant currently being pursued by Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s administration.

DeCourt said the LCDBG grant is a new one for the state and would be specifically geared for blighted property removal.



