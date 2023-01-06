cameras
Buy Now

The New Iberia City Council gave the go ahead for Mayor Freddie DeCourt to enter into an agreement to install speeding cameras in New Iberia school zones. The cameras will take some time, however, due to speeding studies that need to be conducted and negotiations with the Department of Transportation and Development. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance allowing Mayor Freddie DeCourt to enter into a contract with a company for speeding cameras in school zones.

The council has been mulling the contract with Blue Line Solutions for months after a representative spoke to them last year about the possibility of installing speeding cameras at no charge to the city in school zone areas around the city.



Tags