The New Iberia City Council gave the go ahead for Mayor Freddie DeCourt to enter into an agreement to install speeding cameras in New Iberia school zones. The cameras will take some time, however, due to speeding studies that need to be conducted and negotiations with the Department of Transportation and Development.
The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance allowing Mayor Freddie DeCourt to enter into a contract with a company for speeding cameras in school zones.
The council has been mulling the contract with Blue Line Solutions for months after a representative spoke to them last year about the possibility of installing speeding cameras at no charge to the city in school zone areas around the city.
After an introductory ordinance was passed during the Dec. 20 meeting, several council members had additional questions that were addressed at Tuesday’s meeting regarding the ordinance.
Among other things, Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid had asked about aspects of the contract that included transaction fees and whether the city or company had the burden for maintenance of the equipment.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that after presenting the company with those questions, he confirmed that no transaction fees other than a processing fee for credit cards would occur, and the company would also have the burden for maintenance and would also upgrade equipment as it becomes available at no charge for the city.
Although the contract was approved by the council, city residents will likely not be seeing the cameras in action for some time. DeCourt said that studies still had to be conducted at each New Iberia school to determine which ones needed the cameras. Blue Line will be conducting those studies as well.
Chief Todd D’Albor estimated anywhere between six to eight months for the cameras installation to take place, and the mayor added that getting permission from the Department of Transportation and Development for schools along state highways would likely cause most of the delay for the implementation.
In other business, the council approved the mayor to sign a pre-application packet from the State Revolving Loan Fund through the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for the City of New Iberia’s wastewater facility.
DeCourt said the program could provide funding for the city’s wastewater plant that could free up funds from the city’s 1960 tax to go toward New Iberia’s ongoing animal control issues.
DeCourt said negotiations are still ongoing for New Iberia’s contract with Iberia Parish Government for use of the animal control shelter, but with the space at the shelter getting smaller and New Iberia’s stray animal problem getting bigger, city government will likely have to start thinking bigger about the future of animal control in the city.
“I’m hoping to get a two year contract while we flesh out a backup plan,” DeCourt said. “We need that for our citizens, to have a backup plan.”