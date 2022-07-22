Purchase Access

Cornerstone Cowboy Church will be celebrating the National Day of the American Cowboy this weekend with a concert featuring the Flordia-based musical group Psalm 101.

Psalm 101 was founded in 2003 by husband and wife Bill and Angela Fulkerson, and blend their musical influences from southern rock, blues, country and southern gospel to form a fresh sound of Christian music that relates to all ages, according to a prepared statement.



