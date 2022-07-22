Cornerstone Cowboy Church will be celebrating the National Day of the American Cowboy this weekend with a concert featuring the Flordia-based musical group Psalm 101.
Psalm 101 was founded in 2003 by husband and wife Bill and Angela Fulkerson, and blend their musical influences from southern rock, blues, country and southern gospel to form a fresh sound of Christian music that relates to all ages, according to a prepared statement.
Angela is a “preacher’s kid” who has been singing in church since the age of 3 and writes most of the group’s original material along with her mother.
Bill plays lead guitar and adds an exciting mix to Angela’s vocals. He also has a “wonderful testimony of deliverance from abuse and drugs, and a heartfelt country voice on one of their most requested songs,” according to the statement.
The band is joined with their 10-year-old son Austin who is the full-time drummer.
The group has traveled to 46 states and six countries sharing the gospel through their music and testimonies.
Bill and Angela attend and are workers in their home church, Cornerstone Church in Lakeland, Flordia, where her father is the pastor.
National Day of the American Cowboy is recognized by 15 states nationwide and began in 2005 when a bill was sponsored in the Wyoming House and Senate to preserve and celebrate cowboy culture and history in that state. The holiday is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in July.
The holiday recognizes the “enduring legacy of Western culture” and the figure of the cowboy exemplifies strength of character, sound family values, and good common sense.”
Since the beginning of the National Day of the Cowboy organization’s campaigning, they have raised awareness and enthusiasm for rodeos and cowboy history museums to endorse the holiday.
Cornerstone Cowboy Church, located on Lewis Street, has a “long, proud history of serving the community of New Iberia through the dedication of leadership, pastors and volunteers.” The church’s mission is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ while celebrating and recognizing Western culture.
The concert takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. with lunch following the 10 a.m. service. The church is located at 400 Lewis St.