The New Iberia Garden Club is delighted to present its September Garden of the Month award to Cordell and Kitty Ruiz (photo provided)

From the driveway to the home, there is something special about the landscape at the home of Cordell and Kitty Ruiz.

From the hanging baskets to the yellow Hibiscus and Lantana, it’s fun to walk past their Harold Landry Home and see the sights, or marvel at the butterflies.



