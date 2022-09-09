From the driveway to the home, there is something special about the landscape at the home of Cordell and Kitty Ruiz.
From the hanging baskets to the yellow Hibiscus and Lantana, it’s fun to walk past their Harold Landry Home and see the sights, or marvel at the butterflies.
As a result, The New Iberia Garden Club (NIGC) is delighted to present its September Garden of the Month award to Cordell and Kitty Ruiz.
Jane Thibeaux, Chairman of the NIGC said, “Their gardening at 8703 Harold Landry Road is a combined effort … both love gardening.”
Thibeaux explained some of the features.
“The hanging baskets of Fern and variegated Ginger showcase the huge live oaks,” she said. “The Red Knockout Roses, Potato Vines, and Coleus’ welcomes you to their residence driveway. One of their personal favorite and special flowers is the yellow Hibiscus and Lantana, which has been attracting the Swallowtail butterflies.”
Among other flowers are Purple Fountain Grass, Flax Lillies, and Mona Lavender. The NIGC is a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, District III.
The NIGC is also offering some tips for the fall.
Horticultural Hints
Fall is the time gardeners can reduce their regular maintenance chores, pruning, deadheading, and watering, yet still keeping up with these tasks on a much smaller scale.
September welcomes fall colors to your flower garden.
By combining colorful Mums, Marigolds, Asters, and even some hardy Petunias with your favorite Crotons, your containers will surely be eye-catching! It’s a little early to plant your cooler weather flowers and bulbs here in our Zone 9A such as Pansies, Ornamental Kale, and Daffodils.
Mid-September is a good time to direct seed your cold crops like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli or potatoes if you didn’t sow seeds indoors for transplanting.
Getting your garden soil ready for planting now is a good start to fall planting!
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.