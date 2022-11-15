House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an election event, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington.

 The Center Square

With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.



