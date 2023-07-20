Almost a week since his disappearance, family and friends of Javion Batiste continued their search efforts Thursday in New Iberia to find what happened to the missing teen.
Members of the community assisted the Batiste family near the intersection of Admiral Doyle Drive and St. Jude Avenue Thursday with ATVs, water and even a drone to scan the city for any sign of Javion.
For a family with few connections in the New Iberia, the search party was a blessing. Javion’s cousin LaDanna Porter said when word of Javion’s disappearance initially broke she surveyed areas of Dale Street and City Park, but was unsure where to start.
“We didn’t really know where to go,” Porter said. “We needed 4-wheelers and people to really try to look for him.”
Porter said she got in touch with Theola Jackson, a Grand Marais relative, who immediately went to work organizing local help with the search.
“We communicated over the phone, she even got someone to come in with a drone,” Porter said.
The story of Javion’s disappearance touched more than just friends and family, however. When Ninia Bouillion heard about Javion’s disappearance, she felt that she had to contribute.
“I read the article and was very pothered,” Bouillion said. I felt like the community wasn’t helping, no mother should have to set up a search party herself, the community should be doing something.”
Local help was taken with gratitude, with family members willing to accept any help they can to find any trace of Javion.
When asked about what Javion was doing in New Iberia, his aunt Delondrea Batiste still seemed to be confused as to why his car ended up in the city. As a Youngsville resident, Batiste said Javion stayed “from Youngsville to Broussard” and hardly ever ventured to the area.
“He would never have come to New Iberia,” she said.
According to the New Iberia Police Department, Javion’s vehicle was discovered Monday in the 500 block of Cobb Avenue. The department noted that the vehicle was said to have last been driven by Javion, who had already been reported missing.
As the day wore on under the summer heat, the Batiste family along with community members gathered for a prayer circle with candles for the discovery of Javion.
It was a moment of intense emotions, with several family members breaking down in tears as the small group prayed for Javion to be found and the family to get the answers they need.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Javion Batiste, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers by using the mobile P3 app or by calling the tip line at 337-364- TIPS (8477).