West End Park played host to a large number of children and families Wednesday afternoon as the end of a seven-week long lunch initiative to feed children in the West End area came to end.
Organizer Rosalind Bobb said that after she learned that kids in the area would have to walk all the way to Sugarland Elementary for the school district’s summer feeding program, she felt a call from God to provide food for the ones unable to make the trip.
Bobb and Robby Bethel started a grassroots initiative for the effort, enlisting help from members of the community like the Rev. TJ Andrus, Mount Calvary Baptist Church and local lawyer Harry Daniels to provide the monetary support and volunteer support to make a three-day a week feeding program come to life at West End Park.
“When Robby told me all those kids were left out, I had to pray on it and before the evening was over God told me to do it and,” Bobb said. “We didn’t spend a penny today.”
Bethel, who said her mother started the feeding program years ago as a school board member, wanted to provide a site for children that would allow more accessibility.
“We know where the children are and what they’re doing,” Bethel said. “Being available and accessible are two different things. The food site was available but not accessible.”
The program was wildly successful, and Bobb said that after the feeding program for the school district ended their efforts attracted the attention of even more children looking to have a meal for the summer months.
Wednesday was a blowout celebration to commemorate all the work done by volunteers to feed hundreds of children over the weeks as apart of the effort. Of course, meals were also present and Mount Calvary volunteers were present to help dole out food for those interested.