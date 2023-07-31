West End Park played host to a large number of children and families Wednesday afternoon as the end of a seven-week long lunch initiative to feed children in the West End area came to end.

Organizer Rosalind Bobb said that after she learned that kids in the area would have to walk all the way to Sugarland Elementary for the school district’s summer feeding program, she felt a call from God to provide food for the ones unable to make the trip.



