Ward 8 Recreation Center was filled to the brim with parents and children Monday afternoon as residents turned out for free school supplies.

The Jeanerette Back to School Empowerment event not only held a variety of school supplies needed to set the new school year off right, but also hosted several speakers who gave encouraging words to students.



