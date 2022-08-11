Ward 8 Recreation Center was filled to the brim with parents and children Monday afternoon as residents turned out for free school supplies.
The Jeanerette Back to School Empowerment event not only held a variety of school supplies needed to set the new school year off right, but also hosted several speakers who gave encouraging words to students.
The event was put on by the Jeanerette Community Development and Empowerment Outreach Program. President and CEO Terri Thompson said a variety of local organizations also collaborated to make the event successful.
Some of the speakers included in the event were Crystal Arceneaux with the Iberia Parish School Board, Tyra McWhorter with the 16th Judicial District’s Teen Court program, Trena Joseph with Women of S.A.L.T, Sharika Polidore with an anti-violence and anti-bullying organization and Ronald Mitchell.
Members of Jeanerette City Government were also on-hand to offer words of encouragement to youngsters getting ready for another year of school in Jeanerette.
Alderman Willie Ward spoke to the more than 200 students attending the event and encouraged them to be successful in their future academic endeavors.
“I haven’t seen this many kids here in years,” Ward said. “I hope the best for all the kids here on their journeys.”
Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest “Pacman” Martin also gave words of encouragement to those attending as well.
The Jeanerette Community Development and Empowerment Outreach Program had been asking for donations from the public for several weeks for the event.
Those helping the initiative donated pens, pencils, paper, folders, binders, backpacks, highlighters, crayones, markers, glue, tape and other necessary items that were all available at Ward 8 Recreation Center as part of the supply drive.