road

A road proposition to rededicate a sewer debt millage to road maintenance failed by 133 votes in New Iberia.

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

I've been a sitting member of newspaper leadership boards for 20 years in several different states, first starting in Shreveport.

Each community has its own 'hot topic well' that reporters know to draw from to get greater engagement and readership. That one topic that stirs the drink in the town and riles everyone up.



Tags