Russell Tyler’s house on Martin Luther King Drive in Jeanerette has withstood countless hurricanes and tropical storms for more than 30 years, but it was a particularly bad gust of wind that caused a nearby try to collapse into the structure last Friday.
Tyler, a Charenton native who has lived in the house with his sister and two brothers for decades, said he was lying down in his home when he heard a noise.
“I heard a big noise and (thought), ‘What was that?’” he said. “The tree had hit the roof.”
The tree had completely destroyed the roof of the home’s living room, with a hole in the wall visible from the inside of the structure. Two vehicles were also obstructed following the damage, along with the next door neighbor’s house where Francis Williams lives.
“Everybody was OK,” Tyler said. “But it was scary. It was real scary.”
With no insurance and no immediate resources, the Jeanerette community has stepped up to help both families.
Iberia Parish Councilman Lady Brown said that community leaders worked with the Red Cross to help situate both families into local hotels.
“We were on-site to make sure they were OK,” Brown said at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “(Jeanerette Alderwoman Mariah Clay) and I worked with the Red Cross on getting these families placed in hotels.”
Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce President Wilfred Johnson and Cornerstone Cowboy Church Pastor Kevin Rowe have also been instrumental in trying to help the families dealing with the immediate devastation of the home damage.
Donations are being accepted for Tyler. For more information, contact Russ Warner at 380-9593.