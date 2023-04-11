Daniel COle running for governor

Daniel Cole

Daniel Cole of Trout, a public school teacher at Bolton High School, Alexandria, has announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana in the election set for October 14.

In addition to teaching, Cole is an ordained minister and pastor of Eva Pentecostal Church near Monterey In Concordia Parish.



