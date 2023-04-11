Daniel Cole of Trout, a public school teacher at Bolton High School, Alexandria, has announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana in the election set for October 14.
In addition to teaching, Cole is an ordained minister and pastor of Eva Pentecostal Church near Monterey In Concordia Parish.
He is a Democrat.
Cole holds a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Northwestern State University.
He previously coached basketball at Jonesboro-Hodge, Tioga and Menard High Schools, and in junior high at Jena, for a total of 15 years.
In announcing Cole said he is “determined to help Louisiana’s citizens obtain affordable homeowners insurance” and has “a plan for a gulf states cooperative to attract and keep insurers.”
One feature of Cole’s plan would prevent companies from selling automobile insurance, which is considered lucrative business, if they refuse to write homeowners coverage.
Cole strongly supports the rights of individuals under the Louisiana and federal constitutions. He considers abortion to be “a medical and not a legal issue and feels each individual should have control over their own body regardless of social or economic status.”
“As a school teacher,” Cole said, he recognizes “the U. S. Supreme Court has specifically ruled reasonable regulation of dangerous weapons is permitted under the Constitution”, and “I do not oppose reasonable regulation where it is needed.”
Cole is married to Tamera Boyd Cole, also a full time teacher, and they are the parents of two school age boys.
