Cleco will be servicing New Iberia’s power for another 25 years following a narrow vote during Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting.
There were speakers from Cleco, the public and elected officials even wanted to postpone the vote. But in the end, it passed, 4-3.
Voting yes were Brooke Marcotte, David Broussard, Ricky Gonsoulin and Dustin Suire. The three no votes were from Marlon Lewis, Deidre Ledbetter and Deedy Johnson-Reid.
The City Council concluded months of discussion regarding the renewal of a franchise agreement between Cleco and the city, but not without some council members still unsatisfied with the proposed agreement.
Some local residents in the community also expressed their dissatisfaction with the contract during the public hearing of the meeting, including Ben Meyers, who said he was concerned with the longevity of the renewal, the price of electricity for people on fixed incomes and the vagueness in which Cleco would replace utility pole lighting under the agreement.
“We certainly don't want to continue for 25 years under the circumstances we’re dealing with right now,” Meyers said. “I rode through town last week and I could count 150 lights in everyone’s districts that needed replacement. We do not need to go anywhere beyond 10 years.”
The same sentiment was given by council members Deidre Ledbetter and Deedy Johnson-Reid, who both asked for more time negotiating the contract before a final vote was called for.
“It's been a back and forth and I think we need to continue the back and forth because we’re not getting what we’re paying for,” Ledbetter said. “The amount we’re charged as a municipality is the highest out of all of (the municipalities). We should be getting more.”
Ledbetter said that she had asked for specific answers from Cleco regarding several concerns she and other members of the council had questioned during a previous meeting. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said he had gotten the answers from the utility company and read out their responses, which were individually discussed during the course of the meeting.
Those issues included the confusion as to whether solar panels were allowed under the contract, whether Cleco would patrol the city to find utility pole lighting that needed replacement and whether the city would have to pay for additional utility poles for additional lighting.
DeCourt said during recent weeks he had been negotiating with the company and had gotten an agreement on several fronts, including Cleco agreeing to patrol one district for two hours each month.
“The two hours is quite a bit of time if we know what we’re looking for,” Cleco representative Willie Bergeron said. “We can do a good bit of patrolling in two hours.”
Johnson-Reid, however, said that the fact there were no penalties for lack of bulb replacements was problematic.
“Let’s figure out how long it should take to replace a light from the time we request it to the time it gets replaced,” she said. “If you don't meet it we should get a discount, you guys are getting off scot-free from a performance standpoint.”
DeCourt also said Cleco agreed to install 200 LED lights per year in addition to the bulbs that get broken within city limits. LED lighting had been another sticking point for some members of the council due to the technology being more efficient than many of the older bulbs in New Iberia.
However, the mayor added that the fees associated with LED lighting would not lead to savings for the city.
“I don’t say it's fair or right or wrong, they have charges on the LED lights,” he said. “We don't save any money. Even though there are savings to switch to LED lights, you can change all of the lights in one year and the utility bills are not going to go down.”
The reason for the extra costs, Bergeron said, was due to the material of the LED lighting being more expensive than a more traditional bulb.
Councilman Ricky Gonsoulin said that although the franchise agreement was not perfect, Cleco was generally performing well for the city.
“I think in general Cleco has been a good steward to our community,” he said. “For them to make a reliable investment they need a long term (agreement). As a city, what we’re looking for is a reliable source of electricity and making sure the lights stay on during a natural disaster.”
Councilman Dustin Suire agreed, saying that a 10-year agreement would be unfeasible for the company.
“Looking at it from a business perspective, I don't think they would go to a 10-year deal because their investment is so much more,” Suire said.” It's basically just rattling a cage; we’re not going to get anything out of it.”