animal

Iberia Parish and New Iberia government are in the process of negotiating the future of animal control in the city as the parish's animal control facility continues to be overwhelmed with dogs and cats. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

With the ending of a contract between Iberia Parish Government and the City of New Iberia for animal control on the horizon, city officials are weighing their options on what the future of animal control will look like.

Mayor Freddie DeCourt announced during the Dec. 20 New Iberia City Council meeting that a letter was received from parish government giving a 90 day notice for the end of city-parish agreement for animal control.



Tags