080322-news-roadconstruction

The City of New Iberia on Tuesday released updated information on numerous road projects throughout the city.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The City of New Iberia released a status report on various road projects within the city limits. The City Council approved the Ashphalt Overlay Project during its March 15th meeting.

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt says the current $12.8 million Ashphalt Overlay Project can be the start of continued road improvement for the city should city voters approve a reallocation in November.



Tags