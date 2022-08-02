The City of New Iberia released a status report on various road projects within the city limits. The City Council approved the Ashphalt Overlay Project during its March 15th meeting.
New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt says the current $12.8 million Ashphalt Overlay Project can be the start of continued road improvement for the city should city voters approve a reallocation in November.
"In November, citizens will have a choice to reallocate an existing mileage to fund a 20-year road program. This will be possible for no tax increases due to the fact the city will pay off an existing debt with a million dollars we have saved for road investments," DeCourt said. "Myself and the city council are excited about our existing road program and looking forward to continuing the much needed road improvements in the future. Don’t make us stop, support the reallocation in November."
Below is the progress of specific road projects provided to the city as of July 31 from Berard, Habetz & Associates, Inc.
Twenty Arpent Road: South Lewis St. to Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
• Lime treated sub-base completed.
• Soil cemented street base.
• Awaiting asphalt overlay currently scheduled for first week in August.
Twenty Arpent Road: Jefferson Terrace Blvd. to Bayard St.
• Awaiting asphalt overlay.
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Awaiting asphalt wearing coarse (final layer)
Deare Street: Brian St. to East Saint Peter St.
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Awaiting asphalt wearing coarse (final layer)
Juanita Street: Fontelieu Drive to Vera St.
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
Brian Street: Fontelieu Drive to Concrete Transition
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Awaiting asphalt wearing coarse (final layer)
Glenn St: Bayard St. to Evangeline St.
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Awaiting asphalt wearing coarse (final layer)
Mink Street: Fontelieu Drive to Concrete Transition
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Awaiting asphalt wearing coarse (final layer)
Vera Lane: Fontelieu Drive to Concrete Transition
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Awaiting asphalt wearing coarse (final layer)
Jennifer Street: Jaunita St. to Dead End
• Awaiting asphalt overlay.
Park Avenue: South Lewis St. to Concrete Transition
• Saw cut around marked patch areas.
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching ongoing
Charles Street: South Lewis St. to Lee St.
• Patches marked
• Street repair will be delayed until a separate crew can be scheduled to reconstruct the Lee Street intersection with concrete.
Cypress Street: Dodson St. to Ashton St.
• Subsurface drainage improvements are in process. Several drainage issues were uncovered, reviewed and plans have submitted to the contractor to modify the drainage work based on existing conditions.
• Built cast in place catch basins
• Rebuilt catch basin tops
• Cut curb and gutter base to grade and installed limestone embankment
DeLassale Drive: City Limits to Admiral Doyle Drive
• Sawcut concrete driveways as needed.
• Patched in front of driveways
• Formed and poured additional sidewalk for cross walk.
Girouard Street: Admiral Doyle Drive to DeLassale Drive
• Worked with Braun Intertec to process an area to pull sample material
Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive: Iberia Street Drive to Railroad Tracks
• Patches marked.
• Concrete around patches cut
• Concrete removed and asphalt patch installed
• Damaged Concrete curb and gutter removed and repoured
Anderson Street: Iberia Street Drive to Railroad Tracks
• Patches marked.
• Concrete around patches saw cut
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching ongoing
• Damaged Concrete curb and gutter removed and repoured
• Have one manhole top to rebuild in patch area.
Walnut Street: Elm St. to Dead End
• Worked with Braun Intertec to process an area to pull sample material
Bond Street: Iberia St. to Tupelo St.
• Worked with Braun Intertec to process an area to pull sample material
Field Street: Hopkins St. to Concrete Transition
• Patches marked.
• Concrete around patches saw cut ongoing
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching ongoing