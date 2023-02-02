On Thursday, the City of New Iberia relased a status report on its Asphalt Overlay Project through Jan. 31. The first 25 streets are listed in the order in which construction had started. For the rest of the projects, visit thedailyiberian.com.
1.Twenty Arpent Road: S Lewis St to Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
• Manhole still needs to be adjusted.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
2.Twenty Arpent Road: Jefferson Terrace Blvd to Bayard St
• Have pavement markings to complete.
3.Deare Street: Brian St to E Saint Peter St
• Manhole still needs to be adjusted.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
4.Juanita Street: Fontelieu Dr to Vera St
• This street’s scope of work is complete.
5.Brian Street: Fontelieu Dr to Concrete Transition
• Have pavement markings to complete.
6.Glenn St: Bayard St to Evangeline St
• This street’s scope of work is complete.
7.Mink Street: Fontelieu Dr to Concrete Transition
• This street’s scope of work is complete.
8.Vera Lane: Fontelieu Dr to Concrete Transition
• This street’s scope of work is complete.
9.Jennifer Street: Juanita St to Dead End
• This street’s scope of work is complete.
10.Park Avenue: S Lewis St to Concrete Transition
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching complete.
• Awaiting preparation for asphalt overlay.
11.Charles Street: S Lewis St to Lee St
• Patches marked.
• Street repair will be delayed until a separate crew can be scheduled to reconstruct the Lee
Street intersection with concrete.
12.Cypress Street: Dodson St to Ashton St
• Have pavement markings to complete.
• Finally cleanup and sidewalk repair remain.
13.DeLasalle Drive: City Limits to Admiral Doyle Dr
• Have an area that needs remedial work, work will be done on a Saturday not to disturb
school function.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
14.Girouard Street: Admiral Doyle Dr to DeLasalle Dr
• Have pavement markings to complete.
15.Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive: Iberia Street Dr to Railroad Tracks
• Have some rework around manholes due to delay in needed riser materials.
• Saw cut around manholes in preparation of lifting and repair.
16.Anderson Street: Rosalie St to Field St.
• Saw cut around manholes in installed the riser rings and patched around them.
• At the request of the City the contractor remobilized and repaired damage to the street
caused by a ruptured sewer force main.
• Sewer repair in the street was complete. Have concrete curb and sidewalk work
remaining.
17.Walnut Street: Elm Street to Dead End
• Have pavement markings to complete.
18.Bond Street: Iberia Street to Tupelo Street
• Have cleanup, shoulders, driveways, and pavement markings to complete.
19.Field Street: Hopkins St to Concrete Transition
• Formed and poured all curbing and sidewalk areas needing to be repaired.
• Cleaned street in preparation of overlay.
• Installed asphalt wearing coarse.
• Clean up after overlay complete.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
20.Plantation Drive: Loreauville Rd to Dead End
• Have pavement markings to complete.
21.Everette Street: Texas St to Dead End
• Have pavement markings to complete.
22.Constance Street: Oak St to Parkview Drive
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Aggregate surface course has been applied to shoulders and driveways.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
23.Napoleon Avenue: Loreauville Rd to Bahon St
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
24.Lombard Street: Hopkins St to Anderson St
• Formed and poured all curbing and sidewalk areas needing to be repaired.
• Milled asphalt from the gutter line and milled transitions in preparation of overlay.
• Cleaned street in preparation of overlay.
• Installed asphalt wearing coarse.
• Cleanup after overlay ongoing.
• pavement markings to complete.
25.Friend Street: Daspit Rd to Texaco St
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Aggregate surface course has been applied to shoulders and driveways.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
26.San Jacinto Circle: Daspit Rd to Texaco St
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Aggregate surface course has been applied to shoulders and driveways.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
27.Pelican Street: Halphen St to Dead End
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Aggregate surface course has been applied to shoulders and driveways.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
28.Field Street: Landry Dr to Gilbert St
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (first layer)
• Installed asphalt overlay binder (second layer)
• Installed asphalt wearing coarse. (final layer)
• Have cleanup, shoulders, driveways, and pavement markings to complete.
29.W Washington St: Lasalle St S to Landry Dr
• Cleaned street in preparation of overlay.
• Installed asphalt wearing coarse.
• Cleaned up after overlay.
• Installed aggregate on shoulders and driveways.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
30.Fulton St: Lasalle St N to North St
• Cleaned street in preparation of overlay.
• Installed asphalt wearing coarse.
• Cleaned up after overlay.
• Installed aggregate on shoulders and driveways.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
31.Lasalle St: St Peter St to Washington St
• Installed asphalt wearing coarse.
• Cleaned up after overlay.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
32.Jane St: Corrine St N to Chestnut St
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
33.Corrine St N: Main St W to Jane St
• Cleanup after overlay completed.
• Have pavement markings to complete.
34.Adam St: Frederick St to Dead End
• Saw cut of concrete around patches.
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching completed.
35.Frederick St: St Jude St to Concrete Transition
• Saw cut of concrete around patches.
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching completed.
36.Walton St: Frederick St to Concrete Transition
• Saw cut of concrete around patches.
• Concrete removal and asphalt patching completed.
37.St. Jude Street: Admiral Doyle Dr to Robertson St
• Saw cut of concrete around patches.
• Asphalt patching is ongoing.
38.Iberia Street South: Admiral Doyle Dr to City Limits
• Saw cut of concrete around patches.
• Asphalt patching is complete.
• Profile milled bumps and milled ends in preparation of the overlay.
39.St Mary Street: Hopkins St to Walton St
• Saw cut of concrete around patches.