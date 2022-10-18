City of New Iberia announces upcoming rail, sewer work STAFF REPORTS Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BNSF railways will be doing railroad repairs on the Jefferson Street/West Washington intersection on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.Drivers are asked to look for road closure signs and alternate routes and be On the lookout for work crews and their equipment.On Monday the 24th at approximately 9:30 a.m., weather permitting, the City of New Iberia Smoke Test Crew will smoke test the sanitary sewer lines in the vicinity of the of the following streets:W. Main Street – 200 blk. & a portion of the 100 blk. - (from 254 W Main St @ W Main St & Jefferson St going east to 148 W Main St @ W Main St & French St).The smoke used during testing is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Iberia City Railway Repair Weather Work Driver Most Popular Organizers want air show in Iberia Parish A Fitness Story: Red Lerille and the Gym that Started it All NISH graduate Landry chosen for Northwestern State homecoming court Big bass explodes on buzz bait, then puts up great fight before becoming PB 'It's not a new tax:' DeCourt addresses fixing streets Bobcats rally back to defeat Kaplan For Fitzgerald, ‘whole bunch of solid finishes’ nets 3-peat 12th Annual Beneath the Balconies is all set for downtown Violent youth will go to infamous Louisiana prison, federal judge orders Panthers shut out Delcambre in district play Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit