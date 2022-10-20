The City of Jeanerette will be conducting a city-wide hydrant flush on Nov. 4. The City is sharing information on hydrant flushing it believes customers should know.
What can be done to prepare for flushing?
Prior to local hydrants being flushed, customers may want to obtain water (in pitchers prior to flushing) for everyday use including drinking, cooking, etc.
When the flushing is taking place, water quality may temporarily be reduced. Using water for tasks such as dishwashing, laundry, or showering may result in the discoloration/staining of clothes or household items. Plan ahead and be sure laundry and dishes are done before the flushing process begins.
How will flushing affect customer’s water?
During the process, customers might experience a difference in the water pressure in their faucets as well as some discoloration in the water.
How long does it take to flush a hydrant?
Typically, the process takes between 30 and 60 minutes (depending on location and appearance).
When will a customer’s water be back to normal?
Once the hydrants in a customer’s area have completed flushing, it won’t be long until the water is ready for normal use again. In most cases, water should run clear with just a few minutes of faucet flow. Turn faucets on cold and let the water run for 5 to 10 minutes. If the water is still discolored or there are sediments in the water, continue running cold water on all faucets until it is clear. Should the water still continue to be discolored please go to City Hall and fill out a Water Complaint form.
Is water main/hydrant flushing a waste of water?
Although water will flowing for up to an hour, most of the water that was flushed will return to a bayou, river, stream, or aquifer. Flushing is a necessary process to help keep water mains clean and clear of sediment, allowing the public water supplier to provide excellent water quality, and increased pressure and flow.
