Blighted property demolition in New Iberia will be getting help from the Iberia Parish Government if a resolution approved by the City Council also gets approved by the Iberia Parish Council. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council voted to accept a resolution executing an intergovernmental agreement between the City of New Iberia and the Iberia Parish Government for the purpose of demolishing dilapidated and dangerous structures in the city.

Legal Counsel Jeff Simon said the resolution is a framework to establish rules if and when collaboration between the two governmental entities occurs.



