mass

Churches around New Iberia will be celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses this weekend. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

Masses this weekend for Christmas Eve and Christmas are set for Catholic churches around New Iberia where the local faithful can worship during the holiday season.

Christmas Mass, which is traditionally one of the most popular and important Masses for Catholic churches around the world, will be available at several locations throughout New Iberia and Acadiana.



Tags