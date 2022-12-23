Masses this weekend for Christmas Eve and Christmas are set for Catholic churches around New Iberia where the local faithful can worship during the holiday season.
Christmas Mass, which is traditionally one of the most popular and important Masses for Catholic churches around the world, will be available at several locations throughout New Iberia and Acadiana.
Christmas is considered an extraordinary event for the Catholic Church, and signifies the birth of Jesus Christ to meet people in the world. The Catholic Church designates the four-week period preceding Christmas as Advent, which is a preparation for the Christmas celebration.
According to the Catholic tradition, Christmas is not a one-day celebration, but it is a longer festive period that can last up to 22 days. It is also connected to other holidays that are celebrated in the winter period of the year.
The Diocese of Lafayette said that Bishop Douglas Deshoptel will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Mass will also be livestramed for those who can’t attend, according to a prepared statement.
In New Iberia, St. Peter’s Catholic Church will be holding a Christmas Eve Vigil Mass at 4 p.m. and night Mass at 6 p.m. On Christmas Day, St. Peter’s will hold Masses at 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. No 6 p.m. Mass will be held on Christmas.
St. Edward Catholic Church will be holding Mass at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmass Eve, with a choir concert to start at 9 p.m. that night. A Christmas Mass will also be held at 9 a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and a 10:30 a.m. Mass on Christmas Day.
Our Lady Of Perpetual Help will have a Christmas Eve Mass at 4 p.m. and Christmas Masses at 7 and 9 p.m.
A 4 p.m. Christmas Mass will be held at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, along with Christmas Masses at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.