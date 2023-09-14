Church Alley Café celebrated new owner, Jonas Hebert, with a Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

The café traded hands earlier this year when former owner, Mark Delahoussaye, realized he couldn’t dedicate the same attention to the café as he could in the past. He didn’t want to simply sell the shop, but he wanted to find someone who appreciates the café for more than just coffee, so he chose Hebert.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

