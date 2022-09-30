featured CHS celebrates homecoming BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now BY JAY FAUGOT PHOTOGRAPHY THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 Catholic High Homecoming Court has been announced. Standing left to right are Katelyn Haik, Trinity Olivier, Olivia Cestia, Phoebe Neuville, Caroline Romero, Janae' Narcisse, Sieghan Fremin, Zoie Fremin and Ruthie Helms.Seated left to right are Amelie Anslem, Madilyn Clause, Kynnedi Ledet, Emma Kate Schexnayder and Laura Lipari.The queen, first maid, and second maid will be announced at halftime of the Homecoming football game on Friday, September 30th at Catholic High's Panther Stadium. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homecoming Sport Football Amelie Anslem Game Maid Kynnedi Ledet Emma Kate Schexnayder Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 30, 2022 12 hrs ago Most Popular Westgate celebrates Homecoming starting Tuesday It's homecoming week at Loreauville High School “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Senior Spotlight: Catholic High School dance captain Amelie Anslem Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Justin Hebert New Iberia's Justin Champagne's song with Snoop Dogg drops with video Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court Pedestrian killed in St. Martin Parish, one arrested Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit