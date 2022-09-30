chs
BY JAY FAUGOT PHOTOGRAPHY THE DAILY IBERIAN

The 2022 Catholic High Homecoming Court has been announced. 

Standing left to right are Katelyn Haik, Trinity Olivier, Olivia Cestia, Phoebe Neuville, Caroline Romero, Janae' Narcisse, Sieghan Fremin, Zoie Fremin and Ruthie Helms.



