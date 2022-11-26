Drivers passing through Main Street in New Iberia can now begin to feel the holiday spirit with Christmas decorations being placed all through downtown New Iberia.
According to a prepared statement from the City of New Iberia, Cleco assisted in putting up the decorations this week as part of an annual tradition to get New Iberia in the Christmas spirit.
The decorations are just a prelude to bigger events like the 44th annual Queen City Christmas Parade, which is slated to take place on Dec. 10.
The annual parade provides a perfect way to enjoy the Christmas season and is complete with music, marching bands, floats and royalty that parade through downtown New Iberia in celebration of the holiday.
The event is put on by Bayou Traditions and is powered by Arceneaux Ford. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, beginning at Lee Street and ending at Jefferson Street near Cane River Pecan Company.
The parade will also have an appearance from Santa Claus, who will turn the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza into his workshop where photo opportunities with children will be available following the parade.
Other Christmas-related events will be happening in Iberia Parish the same day, including the Delcambre Boat which takes place on Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m. The unique event in Delcambre will see several boats decorated with Christmas flair pass through Bayou Carlin for event-goers to enjoy on a December night.
On the morning of Dec. 10, Bayou Traditions will also be providing its annual Pancakes & PJs with Santa event at the Sliman Theater. The event is in partnership with New Iberia McDonald’s and will allow children to enjoy hot pancakes and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus with food and drinks provided by McDonald’s. Face painting and VIPs will also be part of the festivities.