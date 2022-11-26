season
A Cleco truck puts up Christmas decorations on Main Street. Christmas-related festivities will be coming to the area with the Queen City Christmas Parade and other holiday events. 

 BY CITY OF NEW IBERIA/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Drivers passing through Main Street in New Iberia can now begin to feel the holiday spirit with Christmas decorations being placed all through downtown New Iberia.

According to a prepared statement from the City of New Iberia, Cleco assisted in putting up the decorations this week as part of an annual tradition to get New Iberia in the Christmas spirit.



