villagte
Buy Now

Loreauville's annual Christmas event is set to take place in early December with a visit from Santa Claus as well as other surprises. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The fourth annual Christmas in the Village presented by the Loreauville Community Project is set to take place Dec. 3 in downtown Loreauville.

This year’s event will take place on Main Street near Loreauville Town Hall, and will have a completely free admission, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go.



Tags