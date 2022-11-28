The fourth annual Christmas in the Village presented by the Loreauville Community Project is set to take place Dec. 3 in downtown Loreauville.
This year’s event will take place on Main Street near Loreauville Town Hall, and will have a completely free admission, with food, drink and shopping pay as you go.
Attendees are set to enjoy an evening of food, music, shopping and other festivities as part of the kickoff to the holiday season.
The event will have an arrival by Santa Claus at 5:30 p.m., with the lighting of the tree near town hall to take place immediately after. A Christmas performance by the Loreauville High School band will take place at 6 p.m., followed by schedule of live entertainment from the Loreauville High School Tigerettes and music from John Anthony.
The event put on by the Loreauville Community Project also involves a Christmas light competition, which will be judged on the evening of Dec. 2, according to a prepared statement. Residences within the Loreauville school district are able to participate in the competition.
Other traditions associated with the event include pictures with Santa, marshmallow roasting, a reindeer food station, various local vendors (spots still available), jambalaya and many other food options as well as sweet treats for purchase.
Funds obtained from the event are used throughout the year to support the many projects the Loreauville Community Project undertakes throughout the year, including improvements to Loreauville Park and the preparation of meal deliveries to homebound residents in the Loreauville community for New Year’s Day.
The Loreauville Community Project’s mission is to support other community minded organizations, families and a great quality of life desired by all. The organization looks to support opportunities for the kids in the Loreauville community, Iberia parish and neighboring parishes with education, playground equipment and athletics in mind.
For more information on vendor space, sponsorship or volunteering for the event, contact Brad Clifton.