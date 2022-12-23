Volunteers and local families pack the Family Life Center at St. Edward Catholic Church Tuesday afternoon for gift distribution after a donation was made from the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association.
Christmas came early for more than 200 children after members of the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association donated funds to make the wishes of local young people come true Tuesday afternoon.
An event held at the St. Edward Catholic Church Family Life Center saw scores of children patiently waiting to receive gifts following the donation and coordination from the Knights of Peter Claver and other volunteers.
Jay Carlton with NOBRA said the initiative was something the association had started about 20 years ago as an effort to give back to communities around Louisiana.
“We recognized we’re fortunate and blessed and we decided we wanted to give back to communities in need,” Carlton said.
Traditionally, NOBRA had pooled their donation efforts to areas that aligned with their route on the Mississippi River, but this year decided to try something a little different by coming to Iberia Parish.
“We wanted to come here and see what it was all about,” he said.
With the help of State Reps. Beau Beaullieu and Marcus Bryant, church participation and organization came through St. Edward Catholic Church and Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, and all hands were on deck Tuesday at the Family Life Center to present gifts for each child.
“I think it’s amazing that these people with no connection to the area did something this huge for families here,” Beaullieu said.
Carlton estimated about 230 gifts that were purchased in all for the donation effort. Some of the prizes included basketballs, dolls, plenty of bicycles and even some basketball hoops.
Each of the toys presented were part of a wish list for the children participating in the effort, and the smiles of many happy faces on each child present at the center was evident to see.