Children under age 14 are dying from fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group in the U.S. Center Square photo.

Children under age 14 are dying from fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group in the U.S., according to a new analysis from Families Against Fentanyl.

In the past two years, synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths among children surged.



