Kimberly Thomas, Claudia Nava and Maya Nicholas pose together in their reception area.

 AIDAN MILFORD/THE DAILY IBERIAN

For the past four decades, Chez Hope has offered a variety of resources to victims of domestic violence. They give shelter, supplies, mental care and legal assistance to both male and female victims along with their children 18 and under.

As the support organization celebrates its 40th anniversary in September, they are preparing to increase supplies, equipment and services for those who come to them with unexpected and immediate needs.

Claudia Nava shows the small kitchen inside the living quarters.
Maya Nicholas showing the supplies in her office. Because they lack space, she is required to use her office as extra storage.
Inspiring sign at the Chez Hope office.
Children's Advocate Devin Huey.
Child advocacy room.
Chez Hope's child advocacy room.
The limited outdoor play area. They are looking to acquire new equipment for the children eventually.


AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

