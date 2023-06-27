The Rho Omicron Foundation partnered with Acadian Ambulance to give potentially life-saving demonstrations to elderly members of the community.
Everette Manuel, president director of the Rho Omicron Foundation in New Iberia, invited emergency medical technicians (EMT) Mark Derouen and Amelia Johnson from Acadian Ambulance to give demonstrations on life-saving techniques for emergency medical scenarios.
After a member of the neighborhood passed following a heart attack, Manuel said he believed it was necessary to prepare his community.
"It can be any of us that needs assistance, so I want everyone in the neighborhood to know CPR," Manuel said.
The purpose of the demonstration wasn't to replace an emergency responder, but to stabilize a victim until help arrives. Often, people don't take action because they don't know how to respond. That short time at the start of an emergency could be the difference between life and death.
The demonstration saw 16 attendees from around the neighborhood. They actively participated in the demonstration, asking questions and offering insight from personal experiences.
Both experienced EMTs, Derouen has been with Acadian Ambulance for years and Johnson has been with them for one. Together, they covered techniques for a number of different emergency scenarios, including wound treatment, CPR, and use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). They also prepared the group for the possible dangers they may face while administering first aid, like the loss of circulation with a tourniquet or the electric shock from an AED, but reassured them these treatments could be necessary to save a life.
“I assure you nothing you can do will hurt them any more than the emergency they’re in,” Derouen said to the group.
The Rho Omicron Foundation is an organization dedicated to empowering youth development and education through scholarships and mentors. Parent organization, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, is the first international fraternal organization founded on a Black college campus. They host a variety of education and life enrichment programs.
Manuel said he'd like to host a similar event in the future, but attendance must increase to outweigh the cost. It wasn't one of money but one of time. St. Thomas Baptist Church donated the food, the Masonic Society donated the use of the Olive Branch Hall No. 37 and Acadian Ambulance donated their time. The time they took planning and conducting the event is the real cost.