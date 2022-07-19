Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

IBERIA PARISH — Two people have been arrested and charged with an afternoon murder of a 40-year-old man on Soileau Road Monday, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s investigators said.

That chaotic scene unfolded about 3:45 p.m. when deputies were called for a report that a man was being chased by a person with a gun along the 2300 block of Rose Lane.



Tags