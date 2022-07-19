IBERIA PARISH — Two people have been arrested and charged with an afternoon murder of a 40-year-old man on Soileau Road Monday, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s investigators said.
That chaotic scene unfolded about 3:45 p.m. when deputies were called for a report that a man was being chased by a person with a gun along the 2300 block of Rose Lane.
Deputies arrived and found the man on the ground at a residence in the 7100 block of Soileu Road, where he was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing his name.
IPSO detectives were able to talk to witnesses who confirmed that Eddie Jones, 29, had hit the victim numerous times in the head.
He and his girlfriend, Courtney Gary, 25, were found at a residence in the 2300 block of Rose Lane. Both were taken into custody and booked into Iberia Parish Jail.
Jones was charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of narcotics, illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary was charged with being a principal to second-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession with intent, possession, illegal use of narcotics in the presence of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police did not release any other details as the investigation is ongoing.