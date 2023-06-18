Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce members sit around gathered tables discussing both personal and business matters friday June 9.jpg
Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce members sit around gathered tables discussing both personal and business matters Friday June 9.

 AIDAN MILFORD THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce (GICC) established a new monthly initiative to support and highlight local businesses. GICC held the first meeting of what they called the Supper Club, at Raising Cane’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive Friday, June 9.

Mark Boyance, the chairperson for Cox Communications on the GICC board of directors, initially planned and proposed the idea to promote gatherings for meals to GICC President Thomas Falgout in hopes of stimulating business and renewing interest in local restaurants that are members of the GICC.







