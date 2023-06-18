The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce (GICC) established a new monthly initiative to support and highlight local businesses. GICC held the first meeting of what they called the Supper Club, at Raising Cane’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive Friday, June 9.
Mark Boyance, the chairperson for Cox Communications on the GICC board of directors, initially planned and proposed the idea to promote gatherings for meals to GICC President Thomas Falgout in hopes of stimulating business and renewing interest in local restaurants that are members of the GICC.
Quickly, the booths and chairs flooded with a mix of normal customers and chamber of commerce members. Almost every seat available in the Raising Cane’s was taken.
Local Raising Cane's owner and chairman on the GICC board of directors, Aaron Leleux, said he was surprised by the turnout of non-standard customers.
It wasn't just an event to drive exposure and sales for local restaurants, the goal is also to strengthen community ties, reestablish connections and create new ones.
After each event, a restaurant member of the chamber of commerce is selected in a raffle-style rotation to host the next month's event according to Falgout. This gives the chamber of commerce ample time to advertise the event to its members and to the greater community.
Anyone interested in supporting local businesses, watch for upcoming dates on the GICC Facebook page. Any business looking for a chance to participate can join the GICC online at iberiachamber.org.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.