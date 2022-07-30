The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce honored business and civic leaders in the community Thursday to a room full of appreciative members of the parish.
The banquet, which is usually held in January, was moved last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and looking back on 2021 former chairman of the chamber board Wendell Verret said he was proud of the work the chamber had accomplished despite the hazards that came with COVID-19.
“We didn’t give up, we didn’t quit,” Verret said. “We didn’t say we can’t do this, we said we’re going to do it.”
Some of those accomplishments including putting on the chamber banquet and World Championship Gumbo Cook-off as well as the important task of hiring a new chief executive officer for the chamber.
“We did all of that because we are where we are and because this city and parish is resilient,” Verret said.
Chamber CEO Thomas Falgout agreed, and said the work the chamber has done recently was largely a community effort.
“Any organizatino needs to have a dedicated group of community leaders and board of directors and we have that,” Falgout said. “Our board is dedicated to bringing a strong economy and we have had many leaders on our board over the years.”
Current chamber chairperson Lennie Fields said the support of the chamber has been a critical component to the success of the chamber.
“We are so fortunate to live here and be apart of the Iberia Parish community,” Fields said.
The banquet also honored business and civic leaders in Iberia Parish with awards during the event. Miller Management and Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center were given special presentations for the work they do in Iberia Parish and were each handed awards.
Dean and Catherine Wattigny were awarded the Outstanding Civic Service Award for their work involving mental health over the years.
“We want to thank our family and friends and the peoiple who have joined us in this effort to raise awareness of mental health,” Dean Wattigny said.