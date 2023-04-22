A night of celebrating Iberia Parish’s business leaders was held Thursday at the Cade Community Center with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
The event featured a packed house full of Iberia Parish leaders aiming to celebrate businesses and people that were spotlighted for the annual banquet.
The banquet also featured several caterers giving event-goers a wide variety of dining choices while mingling with the crowd.
This year, Millside Market and The Unexpected Pregnancy Center were singled out as businesses deserving of recognition by the GICC. Special awards were given to both businesses for their commitment to setting up in Iberia Parish as well as the contributions they have made to the area.
Also given special recognition was Karen Alvarez, who received the GICC’s civic servant award for her roles in the local arts community and work for upgrading downtown New Iberia with projects like George Rodrigue Park and the upcoming James Lee Burke statue.
Other features of the event included a silent auction in the Cade Community Center’s auditorium, as well as a live auction hosted by Armond Schwing and assisted by State Reps. Beau Beaullieu and Blake Miguez.
Chamber board members and directors were also present to give an update on the 2023 business plan for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, and what goals the organization plans to achieve in the coming year.