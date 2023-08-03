Apostle Crystal Randle has faced her fair share of battles, but her faith has always pushed her through.
A native of Abbeville, Randle was asked and answered to the call to spread the word of God.
Apostle Crystal Randle has faced her fair share of battles, but her faith has always pushed her through.
A native of Abbeville, Randle was asked and answered to the call to spread the word of God.
“I am a servant of God above all else,” Randle said. “However the Lord sees fit to use, I make myself available.”
Randle was already doing what her calling asked of her. After doing the work of ministry for some time, she was approached and given the opportunity to become the ambassador of Ark of the Covenant Ministries of Abbeville.
“The Lord has been opening many doors,” Randle said.” “He is an awesome God.”
Her journey to where she is now is thanks in large part to her outreach in the community.
Matthew 9:35 is an example of the work that Randle looked to in her time of outreach: “The harvest is plentiful but the laborers are few. Many are called but only few are chosen.”
Randle also credits many people and organizations for their support. Including Rev. Wilfred Johnson and Pastor James Broussard of A New Chapter Push organization of New Iberia as well as her husband Cheyenne Randle for support and for allowing her to do what she does.
“They gave me the tools I needed and opened many doors,” Randle said.
For the time she has served as pastor, Randle said she has faced many challenges in her life. But it was God, Randle said, that gave her the grace she needed to overcome.
One of the challenges is the fact that women in ministry, especially serving in the the office of a pastor is frowned upon.
Some said she would not last six months as a pastor. It's been seven years and counting.
“God gets all the Glory,” Randle said.
Part of being a Pastor includes her work at Ark of the Covenant Ministries, which strives to build God's Kingdom. That mission also starts with building people. They aim to be a positive influence in the community.
“We strive to meet the needs of the people,” Randle said. “We go wherever God leads and we are willing to serve in whatever capacity.”
God has given her a mandate to serve the people. To spread the Love and the word of God. She enjoys giving back to her community because she witnessed first hand the struggles growing up.
“I give God all the Glory for everything that has manifested and will be continue to manifest,” Randle said.“Nothing happens by chance but by Divine Purpose” Randle said.
Some people can take the glory for helping others, but I can’t. The Lord gets all of the Glory, honor and Praise.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.