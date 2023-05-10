Caleb

New Iberian Caleb Sumrall needs to bust out of his slump with a solid showing. It could happen at 12,000-acre Lay Lake, which is ripe for a “catch fest.”

Anyone who has been mired in a slump of any kind can empathize with a local pro bass angler as he faces perhaps his biggest challenge on the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Caleb Sumrall failed to make the cut to fish Semifinal Saturday in three of the season’s first four tournaments. The 36-year-old all-around outdoorsman goes back to work on the water Thursday for Day 1 of the Whataburger Bassmaster Elite Series tournament at Lay Lake in Shelby County, Alabama.







