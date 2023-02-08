The Community Foundation of Acadiana donated more than $11,000 to three Iberia Parish organizations that are still continuing the recovery process for December’s tornado that struck the area.
CFA leaders along with members of St. Edward Catholic Church, Word of Hope Outreach and Catholic Charities were on hand Tuesday afternoon to present three separate checks for each of the organizations as part of the donation.
President and Chief Executive Officer Missy Andrade said the donation came from the CFA Recovery Fund, which is used on emergency projects where urgent relief is needed.
“During times of disaster we like to activate the recovery fund so people have the opportunity to support where there are needs,” Andrade said. “The tornado that occurred was very unexpected obviously, and so we opened up the fund to give people an opportunity in Iberia Parish to figure out how to direct those dollars.
CFA worked with its Iberia Parish branch to do research and talk to people on the ground who were still contributing to tornado relief in the area.
Andrade said the opportunity to help was a unique one since the recovery fund is only used in very unique circumstances and it allowed CFA, which acts as a philanthropic hub for donors and non-profits in Acadiana, to assist those who have their boots on the ground with day-to-day recovery.
“Our hope is that we neverhave to open the fund, but we want it to be a vehicle that we can use for people who need it,” Angela Cestia with the organization said.
The three organizations chosen were all crucial in the recovery effort for the December tornado, which struck several areas in New Iberia and left catastrophic damage to several homes and the Iberia Medical Center.