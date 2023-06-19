The New Iberia Boys and Girls Club hosted their first ever, child-led Juneteenth Celebration Monday.
Alongside help from the mentors Braye Bernard, Delana Johnson and Journee Mitchell, the children planned and led almost the entire program, according to New Iberia Boys and Girls Club Director Brianna Davis.
A 12-year-old, Jada, proposed the idea of a Juneteenth celebration when Davis asked the kids what kind of events and programming they could hold. Davis then asked the children what they would want at the Juneteenth celebration.
"Later, at lunch, we put out another sign-up sheet for ideas for the celebration. At first, it started with one kid wanting drums and some other kids wanting a poem, but then everyone started adding things… and it just grew," Davis said.
After a brief introduction by the host, Jada who ran the event alongside mentor Mitchell, and a message from Davis, mentor Bernard gave an introduction to the history of Juneteenth.
Following the history lesson, mentor Johnson and Jada asked the children trivia questions related to Juneteenth like what year did Juneteenth become a national holiday, which president signed the Emancipation Proclamation, and what symbol appears on the Juneteenth flag. That's 2021, Abraham Lincoln, and a star. Wanda Johnson, an office support administrator with the Boys and Girls Club, said that the kids even taught her a thing or two.
"I didn't know about the star on the flag! I'm really glad the kids have this opportunity to learn about their history, and celebrate it. When I was their age, we were never taught these parts of our history," Johnson said.
Following trivia, 13-year-old Priya recited the famous poem, "Still I Rise" by Maya Angelou, which proudly and boldly highlights the unbreakable spirit of our Black communities. Then, 12-year-old Niara played a spirited drum rendition of John Legend's "Glory" from the movie "Selma".
After Niara's performance, the children ages 8 and 9 sang "U Will Know'' by Black Men United.
The Boys and Girls Club Dance Team followed up with a stellar performance of their Freedom Dance Production, which featured dynamic choreography to a medley of empowering pop and traditional music.
After closing remarks, parents were given the opportunity to take pictures and the kids separated into their standard activities.
The kids weren't the only important piece to running the whole celebration, the mentors played an incredible role in shaping the kids and their vision, according to Davis.
“I'm so so proud of my kids, but I'm also very proud of my mentors. They push the kids to be creative and solve problems and to really reach a little further. Without Delana, Journee and Braye, we couldn't have done this!" Davis said, beaming with pride.
Aidan Milford is a 22 year-old ULL graduate from Slidell, LA. He is passionate about Louisiana's natural beauty and its preservation. Beyond writing, Aidan enjoys writing music and producing short films.