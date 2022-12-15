Catholic Charities has a long list of services to help the 60 families displaced by the tornado on Wednesday.
Here is the story on places where those affected by the tornado can get help, including Catholic Charities (Click HERE).
However, Catholic Charities also needs help to clean up neighborhoods and get assistance. Here is their report:
"At approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 14, several tornados touched down in Iberia Parish. Catholic Charities of Acadiana is currently working to assess the devastation in coordination with local government and our disaster response partners from the Acadiana VOAD (Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster).
Catholic Charities of Acadiana is deploying staff, assets, volunteer teams, and other resources to directly support survivors.
We ask the community to assist in our disaster response by making a monetary donation, volunteering, or shopping on our disaster Amazon shopping list.
Your timely contributions will provide immediate relief and assist in the long-term recovery process.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana is looking for willing individuals and/or groups from churches, schools, and other civic organizations to raise their hands to be deployed once our disaster response begins. Catholic Charities of Acadiana is in need of individuals for the following jobs:
• Tarp Teams
• Muck Out / Clean Up
Debris Removal & Chainsaw Crew
Link to the volunteer form here: https://www.tfaforms.com/4633555
