JEANERETTE - A convicted felon faces more than three dozen charges after he was found with nearly $95,000 worth of fake checks and money orders, a gun and drugs Tuesday, city police said.
The arrest came after Cameron M. Marks, 23, led police on a brief chase through several city streets.
Chief Dusty Vallot said Jeanerette officers attempted to stop a white 2010 Chevrolet Traverse for traffic violations but the driver, Marks, failed to stop. He eventually pulled into a driveway still within in the city limits.
He was taken into custody and a search revealed 104 grams, or nearly four ounces, of marijuana, methamphetamine and a Keltec .22-caliber handgun inside the car. Officers continued searching and found 23 checks and 11 money orders that all were fraudulent. They totaled $94,954.55, Vallot said.
Vallot said Marks, of Jeanerette and formerly of New Iberia, confessed to making and printing the checks and money orders.
Marks was charged with 38 counts of monetary instrument abuse, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of meth, aggravated flight from a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, driving under suspension, stop sign violations and on a warrant from Lafayette Parish for failure to appear in court.