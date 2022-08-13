Catahoula Elementary

Catahoula Elementary.

A federal appeals court reversed the decision made by the Western District of Louisiana last year to close Catahoula Elementary as part of a decades-long desegregation order for the St. Martin Parish School District.

In a ruling made last week by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, the closing of the elementary school by Judge Elizabeth Foote erred in closing the school district due to the fact that a closure is “a harsh remedy, which should only be employed if absolutely necessary to achieve the goal of a unitary system after all other reasonable alternatives have been explored.”



