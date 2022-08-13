A federal appeals court reversed the decision made by the Western District of Louisiana last year to close Catahoula Elementary as part of a decades-long desegregation order for the St. Martin Parish School District.
In a ruling made last week by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, the closing of the elementary school by Judge Elizabeth Foote erred in closing the school district due to the fact that a closure is “a harsh remedy, which should only be employed if absolutely necessary to achieve the goal of a unitary system after all other reasonable alternatives have been explored.”
One example of a possible alternative included the testimony of the school board’s expert witness at a hearing who said the district could see better desegregation results by redrawing attendance zones and boundaries.
“But the district court did not order this equally, or perhaps more effective alternative,” according to the ruling. “In doing so, it ignored other potentially workable and feasible proposals, jumping ahead to the most extreme remedy.”
Last year, the U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana ordered Catahoula Elementary to close beginning in the 2021-22 school year, and that the students who attended Catahoula should instead be assigned to either the Early Learning Center or St. Martinville Primary.
The St. Martin School District had sought unitary status during the court proceedings, which would have brought an effective end to the federal consent order to get St. Martin schools within appropriate guidelines for attendance.
According to court documents, the reasons for the decision included the district’s ineffective handling of desegregating the St. Martinville Zone as part of a 2016 consent order.
As part of that order the St. Martin School District implemented rezoning measures for Catahoula, a predominantly white school, to successfully desegregate. The district also used majority-to-minority transfers, where a student whose race is in the majority at his or her zoned school can transfer to a school where his or race is not in the majority.
“The rezoning largely achieved the anticipated results, but the M-to-M transfers and the STEM program failed to attract white students from Catahoula or other elementary schools to ELC (Early Learning Center) or SMP, (St. Martinville Primary)” according to the ruling last year.
“Likewise, significant numbers of Black students did not use the M-to-M program to attend Catahoula. Thus, all three schools remain racially identifiable and one third of Black elementary school students in the District remain in racially identifiable schools.”
In 2016 when the consent order was first issued, the closing of Catahoula Elementary was a worst case scenario that caused small protests in front of the federal courthouse in Lafayette when proceeds were happening.
A small group of Catahoula residents have steadily voiced their opinion that the elementary school should remain open for the small community.