Daily Iberian readers have asked we report on the votes from Louisiana’s two U.S. Senators in regards to the gun safety bill that passed the Senate on Thursday night by a vote of 65 – 33.
Sen. Bill Cassidy was one of 15 Republican senators to vote to pass the legislation. Cassidy says three factors, including protections for the Second Amendment, led to his support.
“As we responded to Uvalde, my priorities were to protect law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights, to provide mental health to help prevent future episodes like this but as well as to address issues such as teenage suicide, and to harden schools,” said Cassidy. “This bill does all three. Indeed, it has stronger protections for Second Amendment rights for the law-abiding than current law because if a state decides to pass a red flag law and wishes to have federal financial support, it must be stronger due process protections than currently exist.”
Louisiana’s other U.S. Senator, John Kennedy, voted in opposition with 33 other Republicans. Kennedy has been largely silent on the legislation other than his no votes as it passed through the Senate. As of Friday morning, Kennedy’s office had yet to release a statement on the bill. Prior to the vote, Kennedy provided a brief non-committal answer to the New York Times on the gun safety bill.
“Look, if there’s legislation to be introduced, I will review it carefully as I do all legislation,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy has an A rating from the National Rifle Association as does Cassidy. Over the course of their Senate careers, Kennedy has received just under $250,000 from the NRA in contributions; Cassidy has received more than $2.9 million from the NRA.
“This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians,” the NRA says in a statement regarding the bill. “This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials and also contains undefined and overbroad provisions – inviting interference with our constitutional freedoms.”
The bill on Friday passed the U.S. House on a 234 — 193 vote before moving on to the desk of President Joe Biden.
“This bipartisan legislation will help protect Americans,” Biden said in a statement. “Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it.”