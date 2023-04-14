WASHINGTON – Louisiana U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. and John Kennedy, introduced the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) to address dominant online platforms’ power over news organizations.
“Our bill supports local news organizations,” said Cassidy. “Now, Big Tech can use their content, and local news doesn’t benefit. Let’s help the locals!”
“Local papers—especially the independent papers in Louisiana—are the heart and soul of journalism. This bill supports the little guy by allowing local news providers to better negotiate with tech companies for the earnings they deserve,” said Kennedy.
Among the issues the JCPA would address:
• Protect small or independent publications, including those that express conservative viewpoints, from being discriminated against by digital platforms. The bill would also provide a private right of action for violations of this rule.
• Prohibit covered platforms from discussing ways to “display, rank, distribute, suppress, promote, throttle, label, filter, or curate” content as means of preventing content moderation from influencing the commercial agreement.
• Not apply to large publishers, including large mainstream outlets such as The New York Times and The Washington Post.
• Block retaliation against eligible digital journalism providers for participating in joint negotiations or arbitration and provide a private right of action for violations of this prohibition.
• Help independent, local or conservative online news publishers with less than 1,500 full-time employees and non-network news broadcasters to negotiate jointly with a covered digital outlet over the terms and conditions of the outlet’s access to digital news content.
• Require covered platforms to include those that have at least 50 million U.S.-based users or subscribers and are owned or controlled by a person that has either net annual sales or market capitalization greater than $550 billion or at least 1 billion worldwide monthly active users to negotiate in good faith with the eligible news organizations.
• Enable digital news publications to demand final-offer arbitration if a joint negotiation with a covered platform does not result in an agreement after six months.
• Create a limited safe harbor from federal and state antitrust laws for eligible digital journalism providers that allows them to participate in joint negotiations and arbitration and, as part of those negotiations, to jointly withhold their content from a covered platform.