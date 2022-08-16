salt
Buy Now

The $34 million modernization project to replace dated equipment and add safety enhancements will enable Cargill to retain 70 jobs at the facility near Breaux Bridge.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Cargill is upgrading its St. Martin Parish facility that produces food, water conditioning and salt products for a variety of industries.

The $34 million modernization project to replace dated equipment and add safety enhancements will enable Cargill to retain 70 jobs at the facility near Breaux Bridge.



Tags