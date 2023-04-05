During the entire month of April customers may add a “Buy A Nut, Save A Nut” paper pecan (pin up) to their purchase at check out for just $1. The paper pecans will be displayed in the Cane River Pecan Company gift shop and Pie Bar café, visually declaring support to help raise awareness and educate men about early detection and treatment options concerning testicular cancer.
In honor of National Pecan Month and Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Cane River Pecan Company is proud to support the Testicular Cancer Foundation in their mission to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment options for testicular cancer.
Cane River Pecan Company is preparing to celebrate National Pecan Month during the entire month of April to recognize the versatility and health benefits of pecans with 25 percent discounts on their entire range of natural pecans; including mammoth pecan halves, Elliott pecan halves and pecan pieces in their retail store (located in New Iberia) or on their website.
Testicular cancer is the most common form of cancer in men aged 15 to 35. The survival rate is greater than 95%. If detected early, the survival rate can be as high as 99%.
About Cane River Pecan Company:
Cane River Pecan Company is a family-owned gourmet pecan company. The omni channel retailer has been in the Louisiana pecan industry since 1969 and offers three ways to purchase their pecans and pecan specialties; online, in their brick-and-mortar gift shop or their 55-seat café called Pie Bar located at 254 W. Main St., in New Iberia, Louisiana.
About Pie Bar:
Pie Bar is a 55-seat café located at Cane River Pecan Company at 254 W. Main Street in historic downtown New Iberia. Pie Bar menu offers locally roasted coffee service, pastries, soups, salads, sandwiches and a whole lot of delicious homemade sweet and savory pies as well as their signature Boudin Pie by the slice. Pie Bar also offers beer, wine and specialty drinks. While you are here, you can also browse the adjoining retail store where you will find a wide variety of Louisiana themed gift items and our pecan specialty products.
