During the entire month of April customers may add a “Buy A Nut, Save A Nut” paper pecan (pin up) to their purchase at check out for just $1. The paper pecans will be displayed in the Cane River Pecan Company gift shop and Pie Bar café, visually declaring support to help raise awareness and educate men about early detection and treatment options concerning testicular cancer.

In honor of National Pecan Month and Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Cane River Pecan Company is proud to support the Testicular Cancer Foundation in their mission to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment options for testicular cancer.

Cane River Pecan Company is preparing to celebrate National Pecan Month during the entire month of April to recognize the versatility and health benefits of pecans with 25 percent discounts on their entire range of natural pecans; including mammoth pecan halves, Elliott pecan halves and pecan pieces in their retail store (located in New Iberia) or on their website.



