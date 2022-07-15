Construction is underway on a new lumber production facility in Plain Dealing after Louisiana officials inked a development deal that includes help with workforce recruitment and tax breaks.
Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre greenfield facility at a ceremony Monday attended by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, and company officials.
“It is a powerful reaffirmation of the important role our state’s agribusiness sector plays in the growth and diversification of Louisiana’s economy,” Edwards said.
Access is being created to nearby railway infrastructure and timberlands, key components in the company’s decision to locate in Louisiana. The project is expected to produce up to 300 million board feet per year of dimensional and specialty lumber products, employing 125 in new direct jobs with average annual salaries of $47,000, according to an Edwards statement.
Teal Jones Group also plans to sell residual fiber products like chips and sawdust to local pulp and pellet plants. The company has already secured much of the sawmill, planer, kiln drying and other equipment for the project.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the plans will support at least 369 indirect jobs, while company officials expect construction to employ 120. The new facility is expected to be completed by the third quarter of next year.
The development deal includes an incentive package with services from the LED FastStart workforce development program, as well as the state’s Quality Jobs program. In addition, the British Columbia-based company will pursue a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with local taxing entities, the statement read.
“We are excited to invest in this project, one that will bring long-term prosperity, jobs and other development opportunities in rail and infrastructure to Plain Dealing, Louisiana,” Teal Jones CEO Tom Jones said. “Teal Jones is a family owned and operated forestry company with operations spreading throughout Canada and the United States. The Plain Dealing mill is an exciting and important step in our continued expansion.”
Teal Jones, the largest privately held forest products company on the west coast of Canada, also has U.S. operations in Virginia and Mississippi.
Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay said the community is “honored to have a new employer” and welcomed the company to the region.
“It’s exciting to see our collaborative process working for the good of the region and brining new economic prosperity to this community,” said Rocky Rockett, executive director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation.