food stamps
A Louisiana lawmaker has introduced a bill that could limit federal SNAP food assistance for certain people without jobs in an effort to curtail the state’s labor shortage. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

The federal government ended the extra food assistance provided to families in need through the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of February, and now state officials say they’re hearing from people in need.

Calls to Louisiana’s 211 information line from citizens seeking food aid have tripled since the start of February, according to Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Terri Ricks. In the first week of February, the hotline totaled 211 calls for food assistance. For the week of March 8, the number reached 608.



