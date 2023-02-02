burke
Construction of a statue depicting James Lee Burke by a Houston, Texas based sculptor is slated to begin soon. The statue will be placed in Bouligny Plaza. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Progress is moving along on a new statue to be placed in Bouligny Plaza commemorating novelist James Lee Burke, according to members of the committee heading the project.

The committee heading the placement of a James Lee Burke statue recently met with Houston-based artist Shirley Scarpetta who gave an initial rendering of the statue design.



