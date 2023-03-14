FEBRUARY 2023
New Residential Homes
James and Ginger Gester, 204 Robitaille Road, $57,400
Alex and Allyson Verret, 2813 Kris Kringle, $250,000
Donovan Olivier, 7205 Ozenne Road, $600,000
New Residential Homes Total: $907,400
Residential Other
Michael Louviere, 2200 Belle Ruelle, $50,000
Thirty Three LLC, 115 Old Road, Lot 20, $300,000
Andrea Olivier, 1915 College Road, Lot 4, $25,000
Kenneth Dupre, 2201 LaBelle Villa Road, $21,336
William Gonzales, 4809 Autumn Lane, $4,000
Residential Other Total: $400,336
Residential Roof
Chris Joseph, 3905 Bayou Blvd., $13,321
David Dahlquist, 3926 Bayou Blvd., $23,115
Pat Dauterive, 3912 Bayou Blvd., $26,000
Thomas Mire, 1712 Troy Road, $3,222
Robert and Catherine Templeton, 3011 Ave. Bonne Terre, $16,500
Juliues Grubbs, 3908 Bayou Blvd., $27,855
Natalie Landry, 307 Cypress Ridge, $44,600
Harold Boudreaux, 2211 Hwy. 14, $40,000
Roger Hebert, 5017 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $6,453
Donna Dauterive, 9 Oak Place, $27,450
Residential Roof Total: $228,516
Residential Sheds
Wymen and Katie Daniels, 3200 Vida Shaw Road, $30,000
Trevor Broussard, 1005 Migues Road, $35,000
Ryan Shoalmire, 2403 N. Freyou Road, $64,000
Barrett Duplechain, 200 Lake Dauterive Road, $35,000
Cody and Samantha Landry, 4308 Martin St., $45,000
Residential Sheds Total: $209,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Brian Peltier, 3505 Silvercane Road, $14,000
Jan Trahan, 7408 Leleux Road, $217,404
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $231,404
Commercial Other
Amercian Tower, 7519 Hwy. 14, $35,000
Maison Teche Nursing Home, 7307 E. Old Spanish Trail, $34,400
Commmercial Other Total: $69,400
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Larry and Wanda Romero, 3017 Ronald Circle, $20,000
Ashley and Alejandro Castro, 1618 N. Freyou Road, $10,000
Holly Cahanin, 2300 Darnall Road, Lot 17, $3,500
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $33,500
Grand Total - $2,079,556