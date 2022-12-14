BUILDING PERMITS — IBERIA PARISH BUILDING PERMITS — IBERIA PARISH Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOVEMBER 2022New Residential HomesRobert Cox, 6213 Rip Van Winkle Road, $218,800.New Residential Homes Total: $218,800Residential Additions/RenovationsRandy Dugas, 414 Jacqueline Drive, $100,000.Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $100,000Residential RoofHibbard Construction, 117 Michelle Lane, $7,178.Lewis Decuir, 5217 E. Old Spanish Trail, $9,000.Residential Roof Total: $16,178Residential ShedsBlair Faucheaux, 2010 Drake Elm Road, $30,000.Thirthy Three, LLC, 115 Old Road Lot 20, $63,000.Zachery Schaubert, 803 Bayou To Bayou Road, $74,283.Joseph Landry, 412 Lucerne Drive, $30,807.Christine Jones, 2619 Myers Road, $5,000.Harry Rich, 5817 E. Old Spanish Trail, $30,000.Residential Sheds Total: $233,090Commercial NewAallo 101, 1309 Import Drive, $200,000.Commmercial New Total: $200,000Commercial OtherAmerican Tower, 2504 Daspit Road, $20,000.Chester Calvin Broussard, 5713 Jefferson Island Road, $29,000.John Hotard, 716 Lake Dauterive Road, $25,000.Commmercial Other: $74,000Mobile Homes / Moveable StructuresLinda Boudreaux, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 1, $50,150.Tyler Dore, 1401 Coteau Road, $98,423.Olivia Garcia Ramirez, 4307 McAnally Road, $10,000.Isaac Bryan, 6719 Fremin Road Lot 21, $5,000.Rene Picard, 2500 Southwest Drive, $25,000.Jamie & Brooksie Moore, 8911 Choupique Road, $161,935.Roy Brock & Michelle Bienvenu, 7708 Trey Circle, $50,000.Orlando Williams, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 56, $76,183.Freedom Homes of Carencro, 4702 Plantation Village Lot 85, $47,995.Nolan Schexnayder, 6303 E. Old Spanish Trail, $169,591.Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $694,278Grand Total - $1,536,346 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Renovation Addition Building Industry Building Village Roof Mobile Home Structures See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 14, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular Young Hodges makes most of chance to take down buck False report causes second lockdown at NISH, arrests possible Shea’s granddaughter, 14, downs three ducks in the air on Nov. 22 UPDATE 3:57 P.M.: Student with loaded weapon causes lockdown at NISH Iberia Parish voters say yes to amendments, new school board member Identity released of home invader shot to death by resident In-custody shooting leaves one dead at St. Mary Courthouse Letter: Superintendent Heath Hulin addresses NISH lockdowns Some seeing red as LDWF turns its focus on redfish; lower limits ahead? NISH fight to 0-0 tie against ESA at Copa Acadiana Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit