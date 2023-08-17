JULY 2023
New Residential Homes
Century Complete, 509 Barrow, $111,864
Century Complete, 718 Barrow, $111,864
Century Complete, 509 Timberstone, $111,864
Century Complete, 513 Timberstone, $111,864
Century Complete, 805 Timberstone, $111,864
Century Complete, 807 Timberstone, $111,864
Sonny & Katey Pham, 3219 Loreauville Road, $690,000
Century Complete, 615 Barrow, $133,036
Century Complete, 716 Barrow, $133,036
Century Complete, 800 Barrow, $133,036
Century Complete, 515 Timberstone, $133,036
Ted Habetz, 7407 Danielle Road, $291,600
Century Complete, 615 Timberstone, $133,036
Century Complete, 800 Timberstone, $140,167
Century Complete, 803 Timberstone, $140,167
Mark Sargent, 115 Old Road Lot 20, $265,000
New Residential Homes Total: $2,863,298
Residential Other
Kenneth Mire, 1000 Belmont, $4,500
Ryan Legnon, 10115 Hwy. 14, $20,000
Residential Other Total: $24,500
Residential Roof
Brenda P. Bergeron, 405 Mullins Road, $12,000
Blaze Morceaux, 517 Bonnet, $21,825
Ricky Redmon, 4204 South Drive, $11,484
Simplot, 3714 E. Old Spanish Trail, $8,050
Orlan Broussard, 105 Bayou Side Road, $11,445
Gerald Comeaux, 1000 Walter Road, $5,935
Tina Freyou, 3918 Bayou Blvd., $28,317
Residential Roof Total: $99,056
Residential Sheds
Anthony J. Trahan, 4818 Dolphin St., $12,000
Dylan Coureville, 1307 Troy Road Lot 15, $21,000
William Derise, 8401 Lake Peigneur Road, $135,000
Residential Sheds Total: $168,000
Residential Pools
Melinda Yelverton, 6605 Loreauville Road, $75,000
Residential Pools Total: $75,000
Commercial Other
Dollar General, 2315 Old Jeanerette Road, $7,500
Jonathan Hopes, 2501 M.L.K., $40,000
Commmercial Other Total: $47,500
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Joyce H. Cluley, 422 S. Main St. Lot 3, $103,171
Carmen Crochet, 3911 Willow Bend Drive, $25,000
Bernice Lively, 4113 Relius Ronsonet Road, $202,752
Brenda Barthelemy, 2719 Myers Road, $15,000
Krystal Lynn Dugas, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 50, $65,000
Nair Cumare, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail Lot 4, $12,000
Jairo Adonay & Vanessa Garcia, 7604 E. Old Spanish Trail, $13,800
Holly Buteaux, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 12, $60,381
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $497,104
Grand Total - $3,774,458